Rock County
Charged
ETHAN R. DIESING, 21, of 404 W. Cherry St., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Town of Beloit police say on Dec. 4, they found Diesing with a scale, pipes, grinders, THC wax and a drink with prescription drugs.
HEATHER A. SCHOON, 34, of 372 Bree Drive, Milton, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping. Beloit police say on Dec. 4, they found Schoon slumped over the wheel of a car, where she had 0.7 grams of heroin and a syringe.