Public record for Dec. 7, 2022
By GAZETTE STAFF
Dec 7, 2022

Rock County
Felony Arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)

JACOB TOMTEN, 35, of Janesville, two counts of unauthorized use of personal ID, Nov. 22, 200 block of West Burbank Street, Janesville.

JESSE KRITZ, 36, of Janesville, strangulation and suffocation, Dec. 4, 700 block of East Centerway, Janesville.

DOMINIQUE LEWIS, 32, of Beloit, two counts of manufacturing cocaine, Dec. 4, 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville.