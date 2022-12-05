Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony ArrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)TONY HARMON, 32, of Beloit, manufacturing and delivering cocaine; possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession of THC as a repeat offender, Nov. 30, 2200 block of Humes Road, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Cocaine Repeat Offender Tony Harmon Janesville Crime Social_feed Trending Now Giving back: Former Janesville GM workers take over city's Salvation Army kettles Saturday Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Former Beloit history teacher now leads tours around the world Spray-painted rental home on busy Janesville street throws spotlight on local affordable housing crisis Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022