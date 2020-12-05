Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
SCOTT R. MARTINEK, 30, of 2240 N. Britt Road, town of Janesville, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at home. It was listed as a third offense for intoxicated driving. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they also arrested him on domestic-related charges after receiving a report that he fired a gun seven times during an argument.
JOSHUA L. WOLLMAN, 39, of 4910 Glacier View Drive, Janesville, at 8:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Centerway and Harding Street, Janesville. It was listed as a third offense.
Reported
THEFT between Nov. 27 and 30 in the 900 block of East Lauderdale Court, town of Fulton, where a heating and cooling unit was reported stolen from a home.
Charged
KEAGAN L. ZITTLOW, 19, of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, with third-degree sexual assault. Janesville police say between Aug. 11 and 12, Zittlow sexually assaulted a woman he knows while she was trying to sleep.
ADRIAN J.D. TYUS, 46, of Janesville, with failure to update information for sex-offender registry. A registry specialist said they had trouble locating him and didn’t have a correct address on file.