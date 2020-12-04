Rock County
Arrests
KATHERINE N. FRIEDRICHS, 25, of 619 Kellogg Ave., No. 6, Janesville, at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, on North High Street on a charge of physical abuse of a child.
WILLIAM F. NONDORF, 64, no fixed address, at midnight Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville, on charges of throwing bodily fluids at a public safety officer, disorderly conduct and battery to emergency medical personnel.
JAZYREAI R. REED, 17, of 2613 Sauk Drive, Janesville, at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at home on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.
Charged
MICHAEL R. KOERNER, 34, of 514 Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, with possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of possessing an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia. Clinton police say on Nov. 27, they found Koerner with a meth pipe and pills.
GERALD E. NAJDOWSKI, 49, of 1840 Church St., Beloit, with strangulation and suffocation, theft, and two counts each of battery and disorderly conduct. Janesville police say on Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, Najdowski strangled and hit a woman he knows.
CHRISTOPHER M. TUGGLE, 25, of 1232 Evergreen Ave., Beloit, with attempting to flee an officer, operating while revoked and felony bail jumping. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on Nov. 20, Tuggle fled from them after a traffic stop.