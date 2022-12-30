Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)RICHARD BOLLIG, 23, of Beloit, first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Dec. 13, 1500 block of Lafayette Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Arrest Criminal Law County Beloit Janesville Safety Richard Bollig Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022 Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Public record for Dec. 15, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022 Public record for Dec. 9, 2022