Rock County
Arrest
MATTHEW T. HOVLAND, 23, of Roscoe, Illinois, at 10:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1211 King St., No. 2, Janesville, on a charge of felony receiving stolen property.
Reported
DOG SHOT at 12:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, in the 3000 block of South Oakhill Avenue, town of Rock, where Rock County sheriff's deputies reported finding a bulldog-pug-beagle mix named Bubbles, who had a through-and-through gunshot wound. The dog's owner said Bubbles ran away Dec. 5.
SHOTS FIRED at 2:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, near the 700 block of East Dereck Woods Drive, town of Fulton, where Rock County sheriff's deputies reported that a bullet was fired through someone's window. The sheriff's office report said there were not immediately any suspects.
Charged
ANDREW L. MUELLER, 40, no fixed address, with first-degree sexual assault of a child by sexual contact with a child younger than 13. Town of Beloit police say between November 2017 and June 2019, Mueller sexually assaulted a girl he knows and showed her "inappropriate videos."