ZACK M. MACKEY, 17, 1703 Mayfair Drive, Janesville, at 1:24 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the 1700 Block of Mayfair Drive, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of possession of less than 200 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver. The arrest came during a police response to a “municipal alcohol violation,” according to police arrest reports.
HANNA L. COBB, 21, 19 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at Racine and Washington streets, Janesville, on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II narcotic and battery or threats to an officer.
ALEXANDER J. BUCZKO, 60, 2633 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, at home, on suspicion of two counts of felony reckless endangering safety during an incident residents reported to police as a man wielding a knife, according to reports.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LAUREEN K. SCARBOROUGH, 57, 2529 Riverdale Drive, Janesville, at 7:26 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the 2000 block of Humes Road, Janesville.
SHANE C. JOHNSON, 44, Clinton, at 5:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at 2922 Pontiac Drive, Janesville.
TROY J. GORDEE, 40, town of Rock, at 3:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Washington Street and Rockport Road, Janesville. Also cited for felony possession of cocaine base and possession of drug equipment. It was his third offense.
MIKE A. ERDMAN, 30, Janesville, at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Ruger Avenue and Martin Road, Janesville. Also arrested on probation violation.
ARLEIGH K. SWANSON, 58, 1707 Morningside Drive, Janesville, at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at home after police found him asleep and “possibly intoxicated” inside his running vehicle, which was parked in a parking lot.
DUSTIN J. CARLSSON, 40, 574 S. Main St., Janesville, at 6:29 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.
