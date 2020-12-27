Rock County
Arrests
DOREENA J. WARREN, 56, of 1321 Barham Ave., Janesville, at 9:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, at Mount Zion and Milton avenues, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver 1 or less grams of cocaine, possession of schedule 1 or 2 narcotics, bail jumping and a bench warrant for failing to appear in court Dec. 17 in a previous case.
DARTANJON J. FLYNN, 52, of 1025 10th St., Beloit, at 8:13 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, at 208 N. Main No. 612, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment and strangulation/suffocation.
Intoxicated driving arrest
ZACHARY S. BRAYSHAW, 28, of 3810 Teal Lane, Janesville, at 1:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, at 2109 N. County E, Janesville.
Green County
Intoxicated driving arrest
HUNTER T. BREWER, 20, Brodhead, at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, after the vehicle he was driving went off County F and into a ditch. He was transported for medical treatment. Also cited for failure to maintain control. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.