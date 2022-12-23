Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 23, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)ASHLEY VANCE JENKINS, 34, of Janesville, resisting an officer and causing substantial harm, Dec. 21, 2300 block of Harvard Drive, Janesville.COLE BENASH, 47, of Janesville, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, Dec. 21, Highway 51 and Airport Road, town of Rock.LORENZO ALEXANDER, 26, of Chicago, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, Dec.19, 200 block of East Highway 14, Janesville Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Officer Crime Criminal Law Police Lorenzo Alexander Arrest Ashley Vance Jenkins Prosecutor Trending Now Rock County-area groups hosting free Christmas meals Bowl of sunshine: Poké shops bring Hawaiian fare to Janesville Woodman's Center project awarded $5 million in federal funding Janesville police and fire investigating possible arson at Michaels NAACP of Beloit and Rock County Board members counter Supervisor Mike Zoril’s call to cut equity positions Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022 Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Public record for Dec. 15, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022 Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Public record for Dec. 7, 2022