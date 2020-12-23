Public record
Arrests
TAYLOR J. HEITKA, 22, of 603 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Oakland and Jefferson avenues, Janesville, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of felony retail theft and charges of resisting, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. In the same traffic stop, SAMANTHA J. BROWN, 24, of 2033 Sunnyside St., Janesville, was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule 3 narcotic, THC and drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
SHANE A. ILLBECK, 35, of 1415 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at his residence on a charge of possession of child pornography.
JENNIFER M. WITCZAK, 39, of Watertown, at 3:51 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1215 Friendship Drive, Janesville, on a charge of felony receiving stolen property from a child.
Charged
KOLTON P. PEARSON, 36, of Unionville, Missouri, with fleeing. He is accused of fleeing a Rock County sheriff's deputy who approached his pickup truck at Beckman Mill County Park, 11600 S. County H, at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 17. The deputy reported Kolton didn't stop for stop signs during the chase, which reached a top speed of 80 mph. Chase was broken off on Cleophas Road after about 12 miles. Kolton was wanted on warrants from Missouri.
JAMES A. DENSON, 39, of 410 Merrill St., Beloit, with substantial battery, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He is accused of pushing a man down some stairs at a residence on Janesville's Dupont Drive in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 19, during a struggle involving five people.
LARRY A. STEEL JR., 28 of 1830 Royce Ave., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and narcotics. In the same incident, JORDON L. OTTO, 23, no known address, Beloit, charged with attempted delivery of cocaine and prostitution. Police say a Janesville police officer contacted Otto online through a listing of local escorts and arranged for Otto to bring cocaine and perform sexual acts at the Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville Otto arrived with Steel the night of Thursday, Dec. 17, and police said they found cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in the car, while Otto fled on foot and dumped cocaine in the trash at a nearby gas station, according to the complaint.