Rock County
Arrest
JAMES A. DENSON, 39, of 410 Merrill St., Beloit, at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, criminal trespassing to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and probation violation.
Reported
BURGLARY at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in the 1100 block of Ringold Street, Janesville. Items including a gun, a vault, jewelry, a purse, cigarettes, a watch and others were reported stolen.
VANDALISM at 8:56 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Palmer Park, 2201 E. Racine St., Janesville. A window at the visitors information center was broken and a beverage machine was vandalized.