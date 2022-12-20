Public record for Dec. 20, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 20, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)ELLA JELKS, 39, of Janesville, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, Dec. 12, 1400 block of Canyon Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Prosecutor Arrest Threat Battery Social_feed Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Dec. 20, 2022 Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Public record for Dec. 15, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022 Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Public record for Dec. 7, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022