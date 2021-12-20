Rock County

Arrests

BRENDAN M. WHITNEY, 19, of 1018 Bingham Ave., Janesville, at 3:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation.

AMANDA L. EGBERT, 33, of 1616 Southridge Drive, Janesville at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at home on charges of retail theft.

