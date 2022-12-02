top story Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 2, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony ArrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DOMINIQUE LEWIS, 32, of Beloit, possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon and receiving stolen property, Nov. 29, 400 block of Center Avenue, Janesville.JUAN GARCIA, 27, of Janesville, manufacturing and delivering cocaine as a party to a crime and as a second offense, Nov. 30, Highway 14 East, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Crime Stolen Property Dominique Lewis Arrest Social_feed Trending Now After pandemic pause, Janesville veterans joined in 2022 Badger Honor Flights Spray-painted rental home on busy Janesville street throws spotlight on local affordable housing crisis Navy recruiter charged with enticement, sexual assault of Janesville teen girls 25-year-old Navy recruiter arrested in Janesville for child enticement and child sexual assault Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022