Public Record for Dec. 16, 2022

Rock County
Felony Arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)

ALEXANDER SCHENCK, 30, of Janesville, retail theft, Dec. 13, 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville.