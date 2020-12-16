Rock County
Arrests
CHRISTOPHER M. GRIESE, 38, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at an unlisted location on charges of retail theft, two as felonies and one as a misdemeanor.
JOSE A. RODRIGUEZ, 28, of 424 S. Pearl St., Janesville, at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 3107 Palmer Drive on charges of false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BERNARD E. ERWIN, 45, of 2013 Lenox Ave., Beloit, at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at County G and Innovation Drive, town of La Prairie. It was listed as a third offense for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
GRETCHEN V. KEIHL, 33, of Stoughton, at 5:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at 11180 N. Goede Road, town of Fulton. It was listed as a third offense.
Charged
KERRIE L. HARTLEY, 23, of Janesville, with uttering a forgery, receiving stolen property and bail jumping. Rock County sheriff's deputies say in November and December, she used stolen or fraudulent checks.