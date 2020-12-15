Rock County
Accident
HIGHWAYS 11 AND 14, JANESVILLE, at 2:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, when Rowena G. Torres, 35, of 1600 Alpine Drive, Janesville, was turning at the intersection and Brent L. Patterson, 39, of Fort Atkinson, failed to stop at a red light and hit Torres' vehicle, causing her to suffer suspected serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital. Patterson told police that the traffic lights were covered in snow and ice, making it hard to see when the light changed, something police confirmed.
Charged
AUSTIN K. LEVITSKI, 24, of 609 Harding St., Janesville, with delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Dec. 6, they stopped a vehicle where Levitski was a passenger and found in the car $2,109, 5.9 grams of meth and 5.36 grams of cocaine.