Rock County
Arrest
DEONTE M.D. COOK, 27, 333 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 9:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Center Avenue and Rockport Road, Janesville, on one felony count of possession of psilocybin, one felony count of possession of marijuana and a felony count of parole violation. Police said they discovered 33 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and just over 3 grams of edible marijuana in Cook's possession after a traffic stop.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LAWRENCE T. MEYER, 30, 510 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 2:11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at 629 S. Jackson St., Janesville.
CHRISTIAN VIERA, 39, Janesville, after police responded to four men fighting at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Drive and Garfield Avenue, Janesville. Viera's breath had an odor of alcohol that an officer said he could smell through an N95 face mask the officer was wearing. Viera also failed a field sobriety test.