Rock County

Arrests

TREVOR W. GLOS, 28, of 1845 Fayette Ave., Beloit, at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday at intersection of State Street and Marion Avenue, Janesville, on charges of resisting/failing to stop/fleeing officer.

KATHLEEN M. SANCHEZ, 34, of 703 Highland Ave., Beloit, at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of theft of personal identification information, parole violation, resisting/obstructing an officer and retail theft.

ANDREE L. JONES, 42, of 704 Highland Ave., Beloit, at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of retail theft between $500 and $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.