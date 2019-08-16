Rock County

Arrest

KENNETH O. LIPPIT, 53, of Sunny Lane, town of Rock, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of driving a 2000 VW Beetle away from the parking lot of Lynn Transport, 2125 W. Beloit-Rock Townline Road, at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday. The car was recovered without damage.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ZACHARY J. KELLEY, 25, of 6 E. Fulton St., No. 1, Edgerton, at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at the Janesville Police Department. It was listed as his second offense. He was also cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Fire

PERSHING PARK 1700 BLOCK OF SOUTH CROSBY AVENUE at 2:46 p.m. Friday. A fire burned a hole through a slide. The incident is under investigation.

Charged

MICHAEL D. TRACY JR., 37, of 620 E. St. Mary St., No. 210, Milton, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of driving a pickup truck that was not his on Sunday, Aug. 11, in the town of Rock.

JUSTIN M. EVERETT, 27, of 515 Cornelia St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman April 20 at a home on East Avalon Road in the town of Bradford.

JOHN L. ISAACSON JR., 57, of 1607 Vine St., Beloit, with burglary, criminal damage and bail jumping. He is accused of breaking into a residence in the 2200 block of South Pow Wow Trail, town of Beloit, on July 27 and taking a coin collection valued at $1,500.

CURTIS W. REDMOND, 38, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 51, Janesville, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He is accused of possessing a 9mm handgun with a loaded, 18-round magazine when stopped by a sheriff’s deputy Friday on Highway 51 near Beloit-Rock Townline Road.

Accident

EAST MEMORIAL DRIVE AT EISENHOWER AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 5:35 p.m. Thursday when Rebecca J. Carroll, 33, of 2506 Linden Ave., Janesville, was eastbound on Memorial Drive when she looked away to grab a drink and crashed into a car driven by Cheryl D. Whitson, 64, of 2015 W. State St., Janesville, who was waiting to turn left onto Eisenhower. Whitson was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, for suspected minor injuries to her head and neck.