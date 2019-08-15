Rock County

Reported

THEFT at Campbell’s Five Points, 600 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 7. An employee reported a stolen gyro machine worth an estimated $2,000.

Charged

JORDAN E. BONNER NELSON, 30, of 1410 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, on charges of delivery of 1 gram or less of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He is accused of selling crack cocaine in his car to a Janesville police informant Oct. 3, 2018. An arrest warrant was issued.

DEANDRE M. WILLIAMS, 23, of 522 Kenwood Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of punching a fellow inmate in the face July 19 at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville.

Accidents

MILTON AVENUE, JANESVILLE. A vehicle driven by Clayton M. Ree, 33, Milton, was northbound on Milton Avenue at 3:18 p.m. Monday when he slowed to stop behind the car changing lanes in front of him. A vehicle driven by Bridgette, M. Tschurwald, 53, Wautoma, struck the back of Ree’s vehicle and was cited for following too closely. A 34-year-old Janesville woman was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for possible injury.

HIGHWAY 26, JANESVILLE. A vehicle driven by Keith R. Dahme, 61, Whitewater, was southbound on Highway 26 at 12:17 p.m. Monday when he stopped for traffic. A vehicle driven by Jonathan A. Lopez, 31, Janesville, failed to slow down and struck the back of Dahme’s vehicle at about 30 mph. Dahme was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for a possible injury.