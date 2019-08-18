Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

SCHYLER G. HENDRICKSON, 23, of 416 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 11:59 p.m. Friday at Racine Street and Main Street on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

KASSANDRA E. JOHNSON, 24, of 1209 E. Detroit Ave., Janesville, at 2:31 a.m. Saturday at Center Avenue and Rockport Road on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

JENNIFER K. RESSLER, 42, of 1725 Grant St., Beloit, at 8:45 p.m. Friday at 2819 N. Lexington Drive on a charge of second-offense intoxicated driving.

Walworth County

Charged

JUSTIN A. ANAYA, 37, of Roselle, Illinois, with five counts of failure to support. Walworth County child support officials said Anaya owed more than $32,000 in payments.

TREMAINE L. BELL, 37, of 255 Fox Lane, Walworth, with sex offender registry violation and two counts of obstructing an officer. Walworth police say on Aug. 4, Bell gave police the wrong name and fled on foot from a traffic stop. Police also say he did not update the sex offender registry with his address.

DEVIN T. KEATING, 23, of Stoughton, with party to delivering THC vape cartridges. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 3, 2018, a confidential informant bought 10 cartridges for $340.

JUSTIN S. MORONEZ, 36, of W7576 Ethelyn Drive, Delavan, with identity theft for financial gain. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 21, Moronez used someone else’s Black Community Credit Union card to buy a Nintendo Switch console from Walmart.

AALIYAH A. PERNELL, 20, of Milwaukee, with party to possession of methamphetamine. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 30, they stopped Pernell in a car and found her with 0.4 grams of pills that tested positive for meth.

DEANGELO ROSS, 30, of 2516 Robinson Drive, Beloit, with second-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on May 12, Ross drove while intoxicated into a creek near Interstate 43 and North Road in the town of Darien. Ross and his passenger had cuts and bruises, deputies say.

DOMINIC M. ROTH, 21, of 433 Autumn Drive, No. 105, Delavan, with failure to report to jail. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 1, Roth was supposed to start his jail sentence with work release for a child sexual assault conviction, but he did not appear until Delavan police picked him up Jan. 29.

DAMARZ J. WESLEY KYLES, 27, of 755 N. Tratt St., No. 60, Whitewater, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on June 30, they found him with 0.5 grams of heroin.

NIKKI E. WESTMORELAND, 37, of N7124 County O, Elkhorn, with identity theft by avoidance. City of Delavan police say on April 14, 2018, Westmoreland offered someone else’s identifying information during a traffic stop.