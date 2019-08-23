Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

CAROLYN K. MESSER, 74, of 4850 W. Brown Deer Lane, Janesville, at 2:34 a.m. Friday at 3120 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

CARL JAMES LEE EBERT, 29, of 1215 W. Court St., Janesville, at 11:53 p.m. Thursday at North Washington Street and Laurel Avenue, Janesville.

Reported

SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 11 a.m. at the 600 block of Park Avenue, Janesville. A male resident reported a man who was carrying a baseball bat and walking a "Rottweiler dog" came near his home twice and was "making comments and staring at him." The man with the bat and dog apparently did not make verbal threats, and police haven't identified him.

Fires

HOUSE FIRE, at 12:01 p.m. Friday at 21 S. Randall Avenue. The exterior of a one-story home caught fire after a resident apparently discarded smoking materials outside the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but flames caused about about $10,000 in damage to the home's exterior. No one was injured. The home remained habitable.

Charged

CHRISTIAN S. KLAPPER, 23, of 1936 N. Highway 104, Albany, with two counts of possession of child pornography. He is accused of having two child-porn videos on his electronic devices, which were discovered in the course of a child sexual assault investigation, in which he was previously charged.