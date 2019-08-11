Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
TIMOTHY R. LESTIKOW, 41, of 1941 Adel St., Janesville, at 11:17 p.m. Friday at Kellogg Avenue and Dupont Drive, Janesville. It was Lestikow’s first OWI. He was also cited for non-registration of an automobile.
Green County
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHRISTOPHER R. PHILLIPS, 29, 304 E. 2nd Ave., Brodhead, at 7:17 p.m. Friday at his residence. Police originally responded to a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle in the W500 block of Highway F in the town of Decatur, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived. It was Phillips’ second intoxicated driving offense.