Rock County

Arrest

JEREMIAH RYAN JOHNSTON, 16, of Milwaukee, at 9:58 p.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver LSD less than 1 gram, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and imitation of a controlled substance.

Charged

JEREMY J. WELTER, 19, of 20 Countryside Drive, No. 4, Evansville, with strangulation/suffocation. Welter is accused of putting his arms around a teenage boy’s neck and squeezing during a dispute over a scooter Sunday evening at Lake Leota Park, Evansville.

SHANNON M. NOWACZYK, 28, of 154 E. Madison Ave., Milton, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Nowaczyk is accused of assaulting a man early Saturday morning at a residence on East Madison Avenue.

DAVID D. WEIGELT, 36, of 1946 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, with burglary and theft. Weigelt is accused of burglarizing a house on Crestview Street in Janesville on Nov. 29 or 30, 2018.

CHAD E. STEVENS, 47, of 3003 S. Coon Island Road, Orfordville, with issuing a worthless check. Stevens is accused of hiring an adjustment company to help him reach a settlement with his insurance company after a fire. A check for a portion of the company’s payment of $18,797 was returned for insufficient funds. An arrest warrant was issued.

AMBER L. VIOLET, 32, of 1202 Bluff St., Beloit, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. Violet is accused of taking a car belonging to a Janesville man she knows on July 1. The car was found July 2 on West State Street in Janesville. An arrest warrant was issued.

Reported

FIREARMS OFFENSE reported Sunday by a town of Union couple who found a bullet hole in their home. A fragment was found inside the house. No one was home at the time. Deputies determined the shot likely came from a party the night before from a residence about a half-mile away across some fields. Because several people had fired at a target at the residence, the person responsible for the bullet could not be determined.