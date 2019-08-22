Rock County

Arrests

AUSTIN R. SCOVILLE, 23, no known address, Janesville, at 2:26 a.m. Thursday at 1602 W. Court St., Janesville, on charges of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal damage, battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, and criminal damage, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

AMANDA K. MCKINNEY, 31, of 2022 S. Shore Drive, town of Beloit, at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Jail on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of driving a vehicle without owner consent.

Intoxicated driving arrest

SOPAUL NOUN, 35, of 424 Cherry St., Janesville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centerway and Parker Drive, Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of bail jumping for violating the terms of a previous case in which she was forbidden to drive when drinking or without a valid license. Her license is revoked.

Reported

THEFT Wednesday from an enclosed trailer belonging to Rock County Roofing that was parked at the Janesville Athletic Club, 1301 Black Bridge Road. Power tools valued at $4,000 were taken.