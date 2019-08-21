Rock County

Arrest

ZACHARY T. GORDON, 28, 1231 Sherman Ave., Janesville, at 4:21 p.m. Monday on suspicion of one count felony physical abuse of a child.

Charged

CODY E. KOTTHAUS, 27, of 4829 E. County A, Janesville, with substantial battery. He is accused of hitting a man on the riverwalk behind Legends bar, 18 N. Main St., Janesville, around 2 a.m. Aug. 11, causing a skull fracture and brain bleed. Video showed him challenging people in the bar to fights, police said.

LUKE J. LOGSDON, 18, of W3773 Alder Drive, Lake Geneva, with possession with intent to deliver THC. He is accused of trying to sell THC smoking cartridges July 21 to two Janesville 18-year-olds, who beat up and robbed him.