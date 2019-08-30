Rock County

Arrest

ZACHARY DOUGLAS AUSTIN, 27, of 1215 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 11:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lucerne and North Huron drives on charges of operating while intoxicated.

Reported

THEFT at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1210 Sylvester Street, No. 4, Janesville. A resident noticed his handgun was missing from the trunk of his vehicle. The victim was unsure when the gun was taken.

THEFT at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 703 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville. A resident had a package containing a smartphone phone taken from outside his front door.

Charged

SHANE J. FISHER, 30, of 2111 Browning Drive, Janesville, with possession of narcotics. He is accused of possessing a small amount of fentanyl after he overdosed at a residence on South Franklin Street in Janesville on Aug. 8.