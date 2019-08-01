Rock County

Arrests

TYLER D. KJELL, 18, of 2531 S. River Road, Janesville, at 9 p.m. Wednesday at 204 Longwood Drive, Janesville, on a warrant charging strong-armed robbery and substantial battery in connection with a July 21 incident in Janesville.

WILLIE J.A.E. PRITCHARD, 31, of 2909 Woodlane Drive, Janesville, at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday on Caroline Street, Janesville, on charges of fleeing/resisting and driving after suspension.

Intoxicated driving arrests

AUSTIN A. RIMNAC, 18, of 1149 Hinsdale Ave., Beloit, at 1:18 a.m. Thursday at Crosby Avenue and Wall Street, Janesville. Also cited for possession of marijuana.

COLTON J. ANDERSON, 28, of 1723 N. Tarrant Road, Milton, at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Racine Street, Janesville.

Charged

ALISON M. LEWIS, 38, of the Rock County Jail, 200 Highway 14 East, Janesville, with burglary and theft. She is accused of burglarizing the house of a woman she knows in the town of Newark on June 15.

KATHLEEN. M. SANCHEZ, 34, of 703 Highland Ave., Beloit, with unauthorized use of identifying information and retail theft. She is accused of shoplifting clothing from the Janesville Kohl's store Tuesday and giving police the name of a woman she knows instead of her own.

SHAWNDELL L. SUMMERVILLE SR., 49, of 1621 Fayette Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of punching another inmate at the Rock County Jail on Tuesday.

Walworth County

Fire

BARN FIRE in the 1900 block of Peters Road, town of Sharon, around 8 p.m. Thursday. Multiple surrounding fire departments called in. No other details were immediately available.