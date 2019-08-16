Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JASON P. SHOLES, 46, of 1819 Porter Ave., Beloit, at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of South Duggan Road in the town of Beloit.

Reported

BURGLARY at 12:34 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of North River Road, town of Janesville. A fishing pole and about 30 gallons of gasoline were taken.

Charged

TRUMAN A. WORACHEK, 28, of 1122 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, with possession of heroin. Janesville police arrested him at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 after he exhibited signs of intoxication while on foot near Randolph Road and Morningside Drive, and the substance was found on his person.