Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
PENNE NELSON, 56, of 3007 Palmer Drive, No. 23, Janesville, at 2:21 p.m. Friday at her residence.
DANNY E. PREUSS, 49, of 439 S. Parker Drive, Janesville, at 4:47 p.m. Thursday at High and Madison streets, Janesville.
Reported
THEFTS FROM CARS, reported Wednesday and Thursday in a town of Harmony subdivision, including on North Promising Lane, North Waterman Drive and East Kentwood Drive. Windows in two of the cars broken to gain access. Cash and gift cards stolen.