Rock County

Arrest

ISAIAH M. MONOSSO, 17, of 4700 Highway 14, No. 6, Janesville, at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, on charges of strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct. Monosso assaulted a fellow inmate, leaving the victim unconscious.

Intoxicated driving arrest

MATTHEW E. DINKLE, 27, of 320 Elm St., Milton, at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday at 8916 N. John Paul Road, Milton.

Reported

THEFT at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Center Avenue, Janesville. A pair of Smith & Wesson guns worth a combined $1,150 were reported stolen.

Charged

CHRISTIAN S. KLAPPER, 23, of 1936 N. Highway 104, Albany, with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12. He is accused of sexual contact with a young boy at his town of Magnolia residence in July.

Walworth County

Charged

DONTRELL M. CORTEZ, 21, of Bloomington, Illinois, with felony theft as party to the crime. Lake Geneva police say on Sept. 8, 2018, Cortez and another man stole two phones that cost $1,198 each. Police also reported a theft at Target in Janesville and in other locations in Illinois.

ISAIAH J. LOCK, 22, of Milwaukee, with two counts of delivering a Schedule IV drug as party to the crime. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 5 and 18, they executed controlled buys of alprazolam from Lock.