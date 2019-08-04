Rock County

Arrest

LORENZO WASHINGTON, 29, of 20 North Wisconsin St., No. 2, Janesville at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Elida Street, Janesville on charges of possession of Schedule I or II narcotics, felony possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrests

AUBREY M. STELMACK, 32, of 1516 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville at 8:59 p.m. Saturday at Lucerne Drive and Clover Lane, Janesville.

DEREK J. BEASTER, 41, of 512 E. North St., Whitewater, at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clover Lane, Janesville.

Green County

Accidents

W2400 BLOCK COUNTY F, town of Decatur. A motorcycle driven by Brian D. Bartels, 40, of Beloit was westbound on County F when a turkey vulture flew into the roadway and struck Bartels, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle slid on its side off the road. Bartels was reportedly transported to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room. The turkey vulture was killed in the crash.