Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

SHAWN MICHAEL HOMAN, 41, 310 Clark St., Janesville, at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Case Drive. He was also arrested on suspicion of a probation violation and hit-and-run.

DANIEL P. COONER, 42, 574 S. Main St., Janesville, at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at 254 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville. He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting/obstructing an officer.

Reported

THEFT at Sherwin Williams, 1504 Refset Drive, Janesville. A Graco paint sprayer kit worth $350 was reported stolen sometime between June and August.

Accidents

EAST DELAVAN DRIVE, JANESVILLE. A garbage vehicle driven by Jimmy L. McAllister, 50, Beloit, was attempting to empty garbage bins outside a residence on East Delavan Drive, Janesville, when a vehicle driven by David Olvera-Bedolla, 19, Janesville, struck the back of the truck and spun into the road. Olvera-Bedolla was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for a possible injury.

Charged

ZACHARY G. TUCKER, 28, of 1231 Sherman Ave., Janesville, with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm. He is accused of picking up a child he knows by the neck on Aug. 9 at a Janesville residence.