Rock County

Reported

BURGLARY at 6:41 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 300 block of Lincoln Street, Janesville. A window valued at $200 was broken and an Xbox valued at $300 was taken.

BURGLARY at 2:27 a.m Monday in the 2600 block of Mount Zion Avenue, Janesville. A window valued at $200 was broken. Nothing appeared to be missing.