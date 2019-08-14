Rock County

Reported

BURGLARY at 2:45 p.m. Friday on East Colley Road, town of Turtle. A shed was reported broken into. Power tools valued at $105 and fishing poles valued at $70 were reported taken.

BURGLARY on West Highway 81, town of Beloit. Power tools valued at $850 were reported taken.

Intoxicated driving arrests

STEVEN C. MITCHELL, 27, of 1247 Elm St., Beloit, at 5:08 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken-driving charges.

CHARLES R. GARNETT, 27, of 1632 Center Ave., Janesville, at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of North Gladys Drive, town of Fulton.

TRAVIS L. RECORD, 51, of 161 W. Main St., No. 302, Whitewater, at 11:49 p.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and McCormick Drive, Janesville. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken-driving charges.

ISAIAH D. MAJEED, 20, of 2034 S. Mound Avenue, town of Beloit, on West Beloit-Rock Townline Road, town of Beloit. He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle without a license and underage drinking.

Charged

ALEXANDER R. ROENNEBURG, 30, of 99 Goede Road, Edgerton, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run to unattended vehicle, second-offense driving while intoxicated and four counts of bail jumping. He is accused of leaving the scene of a crash with another vehicle at Highway 51 and Happy Hollow Road in the town of Rock around 5 p.m. Monday and driving in a dangerous manner until his truck went into a ditch on Highway 11 near Afton Road. He was also issued numerous traffic citations, including driving while suspended.