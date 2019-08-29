Rock County

Arrests

A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday at 330 Lincoln Street, Janesville, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent.

RANDY L. MARTIN, 67, of Madison, at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday on General Motors Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating motor vehicle without consent.

DAVID D. WEIGELT, 36, of 2044 Butlin Court, Beloit, at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at 200 E. Highway 14 for burglary of a building or dwelling and theft of movable property.

HANNAH L. COBB, 18, of 19 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday at Pontiac Drive and Liberty Lane, Janesville on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

Reported

THEFT at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday at 1625 Randolph Road, Janesville. The keys were left inside of a 2017 Chevy Cruze and later reported stolen by the owner. The vehicle was later located in Rockford, Illinois, and shut off remotely.