Rock County

Accidents

IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF ROCKPORT ROAD, Janesville, at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Andrea M. Piche, 44, of 2828 W. Rockport Road, Janesville, was in a vehicle arguing with Dennis G. Piche, 50, of 4544 W. Highway 14, Janesville, about their relationship. Dennis was standing outside the vehicle. Andrea attempted to drive away and struck Dennis in the ankle. He was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, for possible injuries. Andrea refused to meet with officers and has not been cited yet.

BURBANK AND BELOIT AVENUES, Janesville, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. A car driven by a 16-year-old Janesville girl was heading north on Beloit Avenue when the girl struck a vehicle driven by Mason L. Rogers, 20, of 3241 S. River Road, Janesville. Rogers had been attempting to turn left. Two passengers in the girl’s car, Adelina Zarate Hernandez, 41, of 219 N. Marion Ave., Janesville, and a 6-year-old Janesville boy were transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, for possible injuries. The 16-year-old girl was cited for driving with other people in vehicle while holding a probationary license. Rogers was cited for operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to display license plates and failure to yield while making a left turn.