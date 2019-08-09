Rock County

Arrests

WILLIAM B. SCHNUCK, 36, of 915 Caroline St., Janesville, at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at Benton Avenue and Harding Street, Janesville, on charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CHARLES N. BERNARD, 31, of 2418 Quail Ridge Drive, Janesville, at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of suffocation/strangulation and disorderly conduct as domestic abuse and bail jumping.

JOSEPH K. BARTH, 46, of Windsor, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Dane County Jail in Madison on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of threatening harm via computer message and bail jumping.

Charged

KHADIJAH J. BROWN, 25, of 1830 Royce Ave., Beloit, with identity theft/avoidance and obstructing. He is accused of giving the name of a person he knows when stopped for speeding July 13 on Townline Road in the town of Turtle.

Walworth County

Charged

JEFFREY F. ANDINO MEJIA, 19, of Green Bay, with unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information. Town of Linn police say between April 18 and 29, Andino Mejia cashed a check meant for a business.

BRAYAN ANDUAGA COLIN, 18, of 2804 Darlington St., Delavan, with party to delivering LSD twice and delivering marijuana once. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on June 4, June 20 and July 8, they conducted controlled buys of 0.9 and 0.44 grams of LSD as well as 7.02 grams of marijuana from him.

WAYNE A. BARKLEY, 31, of Mukwonago, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Town of Geneva police say on Aug. 4, they found Barkley sleeping in his truck, which had 3.5 grams of marijuana inside.

JAMES J. BRANSLEY, 60, of Kenosha, with attempting to flee an officer. Town of Geneva police say on July 12 they stopped Bransley on County H for speeding on a motorcycle before he fled, reaching speeds of 115 mph.

JACOB A. GUST, 21, of Salem, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams Bay police say on July 30, they stopped Gust and found him with a pistol, cash, vape cartridges and marijuana.

JOSEPH C. HUBENY, 43, of Chicago, Illinois, with attempting to flee an officer. A warden with the state Department of Natural Resources says on July 23, he had to swerve on Kettle Moraine Drive in the town of Whitewater to avoid Hubeny, who fled for three miles until he stopped.

NICHOLE C. MURRAY, 34, of N1234 Rosewood Drive, Genoa City, with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Town of Linn police say on May 18, Murray broke into Get Pampered Mini Spa and stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from the business that fired her in March.

TEIARA E. OAKES, 25, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, with failure to report to jail. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on May 7, Oakes did not report for a 20-day jail sentence with work release following a conviction for driving while revoked.

AUDELIO E. PERALTA, 25, of 501 Lawson School Road, No. 5, Delavan, with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on July 10 punched a woman he knows before covering her mouth with a blanket or pillow and refusing to let her leave.

NOORUDDIN SIRAJUDDIN, 24, of Milwaukee, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on July 23, they found Sirajuddin, who has an earlier convictions of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, pulled over in a car with marijuana.

THOMAS J. STENSON, 41, of Waukesha, with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on July 19, they found meth in Stenson's locker at the work release dorm at the Walworth County Jail.

MATTHEW J. THOMPSON, 58, of 25 N. West St., No. 4, Elkhorn, with possession of child pornography. Elkhorn police say on Aug. 1, Thompson admitted to searching for and downloading child porn in the past year. Police say they executed a search warrant the day before and found flash drives with child porn on them.