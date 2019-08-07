Rock County

Arrested

TYLER D. KJELL, 18, of 2531 S. River Road, Janesville, at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in Janesville on suspicion of one count of armed robbery.

JAYMIE A. FOFAHL, 38, 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday at 2017 Humes Road on suspicion of one count of felony retail theft of items valued between $500 and $5,000.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ROBERTA M. WHITTIER, 54, of Evansville, at 8:52 p.m. Saturday at County B and Dorner Road, town of Center, after a single-vehicle crash.

TIMOTHY J. MCGUIRE, 28, of 2323 Harvard Drive, Janesville at 2:17 a.m. Sunday at Highway 59 and Berg Road, town of Lima, after police found a vehicle crashed and abandoned. As the crashed vehicle was being loaded onto a wrecker, McGuire walked up and admitted he was the vehicle’s driver and owner. He showed signs of intoxication, failed a field sobriety test, and was booked and released to a family member. It was his second offense.

Reported

FRAUD at 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North Sable Drive, town of Harmony. A man reported he was scammed out of $80,000 after he agreed to buy electronics with a credit card and ship the electronics to another person across country in exchange for “reimbursement” on the purchases. Payments later sent to the man were flagged as fraudulent and invalid and did not cover his credit card expenses.

Walworth County

Charged

JAMES E. BAKER, 46, of Lockport, Illinois, with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff’s deputies say on July 14, they found Baker at Alpine Valley with 1.7 grams of MDMA and 0.57 grams of cocaine and marijuana before he tried to run from deputies.

MARK W. DEBAETS, 49, of Palmyra, with possession of narcotic drugs. Elkhorn police say in early May, Debaets was standing in the road, screaming and showing other signs of distress. Police reported finding him with a substance that tested positive for heroin.

Winnebago County, Illinois

Charged

JENNIFER M. GACKSTATTER, 43, of Janesville, on charges of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia, after an arrest Monday during a sting by South Beloit, Illinois, police. Also arrested on a charge of prostitution was Andrea C. Jones, 29, of Rockford, Illinois.