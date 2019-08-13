Rock County

Arrests

MELANIE N. HAWKINSON, 17, of 4375 Fox Hills Drive, Janesville, at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of North Wright Road, Janesville, on charges of physical abuse to a child, burglary and criminal damage to property.

A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL, at 6:32 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Brakefield Drive, Janesville, was referred to juvenile authorities on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and burglary.

Operating while intoxicated

JENNIFER K. RESSLER, 42, 1725 Grant St., Beloit, at 5:11 p.m. Sunday at Humes Road and Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

Reported

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, reported to 2:18 a.m. Sunday at Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville. A 27-year-old man was assaulted and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

BATTERY, reported at 4:17 a.m. Saturday in the first block of North Main Street, Janesville. A 46-year-old male was sleeping in a canoe behind a business when someone hit him in the head with a rock. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for lacerations.