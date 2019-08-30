Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

LORA D. JOHNSON, 43, of 404 E. Beloit St., Orfordville, at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday at 2204 S. Highway 213, town of Spring Valley. The offense was listed as Johnson’s first for intoxicated driving.

DAKWAUN R. MONTGOMERY, 23, of Sun Prairie, at 2:33 a.m. Thursday at 11180 N. Goede Road, town of Fulton. Also cited for possession of cocaine.

Accident

DELAVAN DRIVE EAST OF TODD DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle driven by David Olvera-Bedolla, 19, of 238 Westridge Road, Janesville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jimmy L. McAllister, 50, of 755 Parker Ave., Beloit. McAllister’s vehicle was stopped on the side of the road to pick up garbage bins when Olvera-Bedolla struck the vehicle and spun out onto Delavan Drive. Olvera-Bedolla was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a suspected minor injury.