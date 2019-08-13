Rock County

Arrests

MELANIE N. HAWKINSON, 17, of 4375 Fox Hills Drive, Janesville, at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of North Wright Road, Janesville, on charges of physical abuse to a child, burglary and criminal damage to property.

A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL, at 6:32 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Brakefield Drive, Janesville, was referred to juvenile authorities on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and burglary.

Intoxicated driving arrest

JENNIFER K. RESSLER, 42, 1725 Grant St., Beloit, at 5:11 p.m. Sunday at Humes Road and Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

Charged

JOSEPH MARSHALL, 33, of 212 Moore St., Beloit, with battery by prisoner as a repeat felony offender. Marshall is accused of hitting a fellow inmate at the Rock County Jail on Saturday.

MICHAEL G. KLEINSCHMIDT, 40, of 17 N. Chatham St., upper, Janesville, with disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. Kleinschmidt is accused of yelling vile words at a person he knows and throwing things at the wall of a Janesville residence Saturday, after domestic abuse convictions in 2010 and 2013.

DELDEMONTE D. BELL, 22, of Madison, with party to felony retail theft. Bell is accused of helping two accomplices take an Xbox One, a controller and four video games, valued at $639, from Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on July 10.

Reported

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, at 2:18 a.m. Sunday at Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville. A 27-year-old man was assaulted and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

BATTERY, at 4:17 a.m. Saturday in the first block of North Main Street, Janesville. A 46-year-old man was sleeping in a canoe when someone hit him in the head with a rock. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for lacerations.