Rock County

Arrests

A 14-YEAR-OLD EVANSVILLE BOY at 4:35 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Youth Services Center, 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on bench warrants for failing to appear in court on previous charges of take and drive without owner consent, theft, financial card fraud and disorderly conduct.

CHARLES D. GARNETT, 54, of 1632 Center Ave., Janesville, at 5:26 p.m. Friday at a residence on Gladys Drive in the town of Fulton, on charges of strangulation/suffocation and battery as acts of domestic abuse.

JORDAN M. OLSON, 26, of 538 S. River St., Janesville, at 8:52 p.m. Saturday at Legends bar, 18 N. Main St., Janesville, on charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, after officers were called to the bar for a disturbance.

Intoxicated driving arrest

SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 18, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 6:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Center Ave., Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of felony possession of marijuana.

Reported

STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND at 10:11 a.m. Sunday on Shopiere Road at Rachel Terrace in the town of Turtle. Town police found the vehicle, which was stolen from Franklin.