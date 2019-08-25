Rock County

Reported

GUN INCIDENT at 1:33 p.m. Friday at the 20 block of Kerwin Matthews Court, Janesville. Police were checking on a report that a man had jumped out his apartment’s first-floor window. The man told police he jumped out the window after the barrel of his gun “had malfunctioned from firing a blank round.” The man’s hands and feet were injured but he refused treatment. Police told the man to find a place other than his apartment to work on his weapons.

HARRASSMENT at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville. A man told police someone on a bicycle chased him Thursday night. On Friday morning, the man said the same person had threatened him with a knife.