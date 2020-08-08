Rock County
Arrests
JOSSLYN G.R. MOORER, 27, Milwaukee, at 2:31 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at 2200 Milton Ave., Janesville, with possession of MDMA and THC.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BREANNA R.B. ROBINSON, 29, Sun Prairie, at 1:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at 616 Millard Road, Janesville.
DYLAN C. HART, 20, of 820 Blaine Ave., Janesville, at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at 1611 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville. Also cited for driving after suspension.
Reported
THEFT of a black, 2017 Chevrolet Cruze from the area of Beckman Mill Park, 11450 S. County H, town of Newark, at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Charged
TRESHAWN MCDANIELS, 33, of 590 W. Main St., Evansville, with armed robbery, battery and bail jumping. He is accused of punching a man he knows and swinging a metal bar at him before taking about $185 from the man's wallet, his cellphone, a container of tobacco and a socket wrench set on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at a storage facility at 903 Todd Drive, Janesville.
JOSHUA J. VEGA-KELLEY, 40, of 1906 S. Dewey Ave., Beloit, with battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse and physical abuse of a child causing great bodily harm. He is accused of assaulting a woman and a child on Aug. 2 in a town of Beloit residence.
MATTHEW L. WYSS, 44, of 133 S. Harmony Drive, Janesville, with resisting, disorderly conduct and three counts of threat to law enforcement officer. He is accused of threatening to harm a woman and pushing her child at a Janesville residence and resisting and threatening to assault a Janesville police officer who was taking him into custody.