Rock County
Arrests
TRESHAWN M. DANIEL, 33, of 590 W. Main St., Evansville, at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the 900 block of Todd Drive, Janesville, on charges of armed robbery, burglary, battery, theft and misdemeanor bail jumping.
CONNOR A. JONES, 19, of 1429 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at home on a charge of possession of child porn.
Intoxicated driving arrest
BERNARDINO AGUSTIN, 50, of 2931 Carrousel Lane, No. 2, Janesville, at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Milton Avenue and Humes Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
EUGENE G. PHILIPPI JR., 42, of Janesville but with no fixed address, with party to felony retail theft and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Janesville police say on July 18, Philippi stole cleaning supplies from Woodman’s.
Reported
SHOTS FIRED at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Smythe School Road and Spring Creek Road, town of Newark. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they found 28 .223 shell casings near the intersection, about 10 bullet holes in a stop sign and between 20 and 30 screws in the road. Police have no suspects.