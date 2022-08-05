Rock County
Felony arrests
JONATHON D. BOX, 32, of Milton, at 3:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, on Highway 26, town of Harmony, on felony charges of operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, fourth offense.
NEAL L. PRATER, 62, of Beloit, at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at home on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug-trafficking place.
JOSHUA J. VEGA-KELLEY, 42, of Beloit, on Monday, July 11, at home on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child and receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000.
EDUARDO PERALES, 33, of Beloit, on Sunday, July 17, in the 6500 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock, on felony charges of theft of movable property.
MONICA N. McKNIGHT, 27, of Madison, on Tuesday, July 19, at Kohl’s, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft of between $500 and $5,000.
SHANE T. PLOOF, 22, of Janesville, on Sunday, July 24, on North Henke Road near County MM, town of Harmony, on felony charges of robbery with the use of force.
JONATHAN R. PAPCKE, 41, of Oconomowoc, at 5 a.m. Thursday, July 28, on Milton Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
KEWANE S. BROWN, 37, of Beloit, at 5:54 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 600 block of Newfield Drive, Beloit, on felony charges of disorderly conduct with a domestic violence modifier.
STEVEN P. ESTEP, 45, of Janesville, on Saturday, July 30, in the parking lot of TA Express, 3222 Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
DARIO XOLO ZAPO, 22, of Janesville, at 4:09 a.m. Saturday, July 30, in the 6200 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock, on felony charges of false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation.
MARQUAYL W. L. SHIELDS, 26, of Janesville, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on East Grand Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of cocaine and fleeing or eluding an officer.
DEVYN J. KING, 29, of Janesville, at 11 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at home on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KELLY L. SCHULTZ, 31, of Beloit, at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at home on felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.
BRANDON B. DUNCAN, 25, of Janesville, at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on South High Street, Janesville, on charges of theft of more than $2,500, burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.
SAMANTHA L. IBARRA, 25, of Beloit, at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on South High Street, Janesville, on charges of theft of more than $2,500, burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.
OWI arrests
ALICIA N. SPENCER, 30, of Rockford, Illinois, at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard, Beloit, on felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury, second offense.
DELORES M. SIMMONS, 38, of Janesville, at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of physical abuse of a child. Charges not filed in Rock County Court as of Wednesday.
DAWN M. STROPE, 50, of Janesville, at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at home on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
TROY D. MOORE, 53, of Janesville, at 6:53 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in the 2500 block of West Court Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
EMILY J. GRIFFITH, 20, of Janesville, at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in the 3500 block of County A, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
KHOM KOEUM, 56, of Janesville, at 1:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Jackson streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense.
CHRISTINE M. DAGGETT, 50, of Janesville, at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 200 block of East Memorial Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
BRADLEY A. PAGANO, 30, of Janesville, at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 2500 block of Rockport Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
SABRINA J. JOHNSON, 29, of Orfordville, at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Janesville and Church streets, Footville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
Reported
THEFT at 10:02 a.m. Friday, July 29, in the 3400 block of North Fellows Road, town of Center. A 78-year-old man was cited for theft after he allegedly went onto his neighbors’ property and stole multiple sets of keys because he felt he was being harassed by them.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT at 5:42 p.m. Friday, July 29, near the intersection of Kidder Road and County M, town of Fulton. A man was warned for having his animal at large after one of his cows was found walking along railroad tracks.
BATTERY at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Rock County 4-H Fair, Craig Avenue, Janesville. A 14-year-old boy was arrested for substantial battery after giving another person an injury that required stitches.
ABANDONED PROPERTY at 7:44 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near the intersection of Rockport and Rimrock roads, town of Rock. A large safe was found in the ditch on Rockport Road.
VANDALISM at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the 8200 block of South County H, Beloit. A man reported his mailbox door was unusable after someone threw a full beer can at it as they drove by.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 11:14 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Lion’s Quick Mart, 1620 W. Highway 14, town of Janesville. A 29-year-old man was cited for using Nerf guns to shoot styrofoam bullets at customers.