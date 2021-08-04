RONALD H. BERNDT, 61, of 1718 Wesley Ave., Janesville, at 7:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, on a charge of possessing a firearm while ordered not to. The prohibition stemmed from an Oklahoma restraining order.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RONNIE JONES, 33, of 212 Linn St., Janesville, at 5:51 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Manogue and Consolidated School roads, town of Fulton, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving with a child passenger under age 16.
DANIEL J. KELLY, 35, of 4015 Tisbury Drive, Janesville, at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, July 29, after a crash on Ryan Road near Morse Street, Janesville. Also arrested on charges of hit-and-run, driving without insurance and failure to keep his car under control. The arrest was listed as his third for intoxicated driving.
Reported
FRAUD ATTEMPT at 9:47 a.m. July 23, when a town of Fulton resident reported receiving a letter from the state Department of Revenue saying his application for a small-business grant was denied. He had not applied for the grant. The department was investigating.
FRAUD ATTEMPT at 12:43 p.m. Friday, July 30, when a town of Janesville resident reported receiving a letter from the state Department of Revenue denying her application for a small-business grant. She had not applied for a grant. The department was looking into the matter.
FRAUD ATTEMPT at 1:57 p.m. Monday, when a town of Center resident reported receiving multiple letters from the state Department of Workforce Development saying she owed them $1,340 in overpaid unemployment benefits. She had not filed an unemployment claim.
